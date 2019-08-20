Joe Biden Savaged By Democrats After Wife Claims Only Electable Candidate

Democrats far and wide tore into the supposed 2020 frontrunner Joe Biden after his wife Jill said that he was the only electable candidate despite his many gaffes and tepid policy platform.

“I know that not all of you are committed to my husband, and I respect that,” Jill Biden told Democrats at a New Hampshire campaign event. “But I want you to think about your candidate, his or her electability, and who’s going to win this race.”

Dr. Jill Biden urges voters to consider her husband's electability, saying: "your candidate might be better on, I don’t know, healthcare than Joe is, but you’ve got to look at who’s going to win this election." pic.twitter.com/xdPk95wWnv — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 19, 2019

“Your candidate might be better on, I don’t know, health care, than Joe is, but you’ve got to look at who’s going to win this election.”

The far-left AKA the New Democrats responded in brutal fashion, criticizing Biden’s slurring, gaffes, old age, and the mainstream media propping him up with fake polls showing him as the frontrunner despite small crowd sizes at his campaign events.

Jill Biden may have settled for her husband but I'm not sure why anyone else should — Sarah Jones (@onesarahjones) August 19, 2019

A candidate who can’t keep up with the pace of a presidential campaign is not electable. Campaigns are long and tough and voters deserve to know if Biden can hack it. If his aides know he can’t, it’s irresponsible to try and smuggle him through. https://t.co/BwIYVYboSb — Adam Jentleson 🎈🐢 (@AJentleson) August 15, 2019

Joe Biden 2020: "No Brain Damage" https://t.co/3uxks9aZmI — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) August 20, 2019

"Swallow a Little Bit [and Vote for Biden]" is not a winning campaign slogan https://t.co/CFSljQ9ral — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 20, 2019

still laughing at the "hold your nose and vote Biden" campaign motto https://t.co/ZYhZau0YXG — maura quint (@behindyourback) August 20, 2019

If you need to do this, then maybe your guy just shouldn't be running. https://t.co/5UiLQcUXuk — Jonathan "Boo and Vote" Cohn (@JonathanCohn) August 15, 2019

So in the last week, we have learned that Obama has urged Biden not to run multiple occasions (NY Times article) and now his own wife can't even name 3 concrete reasons to vote for her husband. #DropOutBiden #JoeGottaGo — The Black Bernie Bro 🌹 (@SwayslandJordan) August 20, 2019

It’s actually normal for Biden to ask if anyone else smells burnt toast in the middle of a press conference: my new column — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) August 20, 2019

Others pointed out that the mainstream media has been desperately trying to prop up the Biden campaign since the beginning.

Please explain this to me like I am five years old: What am I missing with Biden in these polls? Is his base actually that big? I see almost no Biden support anywhere I go, internet or otherwise. This is not a hit at Biden or his base or anything- just genuinely confused — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) August 20, 2019

After every debate @JoeBiden drops significantly in the pollls & then couple of weeks later he's back up. Why? When voters see him with their own eyes they don't like what they see. Then media goes to work rehabilitating him & pounding the propaganda that he's the most electable. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) August 20, 2019

Everyone is commenting on what a startling admission this is that Biden's policies suck. But even more important is that this is the SAME EXACT argument Hillary Clinton supporters used. They still haven't woken up to the reality that the establishment candidate is LESS electable. https://t.co/o6wHhbBCwc — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) August 20, 2019

Many on Twitter responded to Jill Biden’s suggestion with memes.

Jill Biden Urges Democratic Voters To Ignore Which Candidates Are Mentally Sharp Enough To Finish Complete Sentences For Good Of Party https://t.co/pORECObxsh pic.twitter.com/7FBIVv31ae — The Onion (@TheOnion) August 20, 2019

Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign pic.twitter.com/rk3kcpB36d — sksk andyoop andyoop (@awejones) August 19, 2019

Joe Biden prepping for his next Presidential Debate. pic.twitter.com/UQrQVPT6Un — Miss Andry ✊🏽 (@The_BKC) August 20, 2019

Inspired by Jill Biden I am encouraging everyone to fall in love with me even if there might be people who are much better looking and smarter than I am — Mariya Alexander (@MariyaAlexander) August 20, 2019

Joe Biden's new TV ad says he is “strong, steady, and stable.” …Really? pic.twitter.com/3G2pv1GGJA — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2019

Oof. CNN reacts to Jill Biden's "ringing" endorsement of Joe: "I mean, 'Wow.' Right?!" "Not exactly a ringing endorsement of your man" pic.twitter.com/eRa419eVjU — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) August 20, 2019

Biden’s campaign has decided to scale back Biden’s campaigning to minimize his gaffes.

President Trump last week stressed that Biden wasn’t “playing with a full deck” after he made another gaffe making a distinction between “poor kids” and “white kids.”

“Joe is not playing with a full deck,” Trump said. “He made that comment. I said whoa. I saw it because I was on something. I had a television. I saw his comment. Joe Biden is not playing with a full deck. This is not somebody you can have as your president. But if he got the nomination, I’d be thrilled.”

