Joe Biden Savaged By Democrats After Wife Claims Only Electable Candidate

Democrats far and wide tore into the supposed 2020 frontrunner Joe Biden after his wife Jill said that he was the only electable candidate despite his many gaffes and tepid policy platform.

“I know that not all of you are committed to my husband, and I respect that,” Jill Biden told Democrats at a New Hampshire campaign event. “But I want you to think about your candidate, his or her electability, and who’s going to win this race.”

“Your candidate might be better on, I don’t know, health care, than Joe is, but you’ve got to look at who’s going to win this election.”

The far-left AKA the New Democrats responded in brutal fashion, criticizing Biden’s slurring, gaffes, old age, and the mainstream media propping him up with fake polls showing him as the frontrunner despite small crowd sizes at his campaign events.

Others pointed out that the mainstream media has been desperately trying to prop up the Biden campaign since the beginning.

Many on Twitter responded to Jill Biden’s suggestion with memes.

Biden’s campaign has decided to scale back Biden’s campaigning to minimize his gaffes.

President Trump last week stressed that Biden wasn’t “playing with a full deck” after he made another gaffe making a distinction between “poor kids” and “white kids.”

“Joe is not playing with a full deck,” Trump said. “He made that comment. I said whoa. I saw it because I was on something. I had a television. I saw his comment. Joe Biden is not playing with a full deck. This is not somebody you can have as your president. But if he got the nomination, I’d be thrilled.”

