Joe Biden Says 'The Only Person Calling to Defund The Police Is Donald Trump'

In an incredible display of gaslighting, Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden denied his party wants to defund the police, claiming that President Trump is actually the one who wants to defund the police.

Despite the fact Democrats have made “defunding the police” a central policy platform by the likes of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), and dozens of others (including Biden himself), Biden incredibly claimed that President Trump is “the only one” who wants to defund the police.

“I not only don’t want to defund the police, I’m the one calling for $300 billio- million more for local police for community policing,” Biden told reporters Tuesday. “The only person calling to defund the police is Donald Trump.”

.@JoeBiden: “The only person calling to defund the police is Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/CKi51jaXOS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2020

Biden has denied wanting to defund the police in recent weeks amid the Democrats’ recent polling backlash.

But the rest of the Democrat Party not only is calling for defunding police, they’re actually doing it.

At least 13 Democrat-run cities have cut funding from police budgets, including Washington D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Portland, New York, and Minneapolis.

Ocasio-Cortez dismissed New York City’s $1 billion budget cut from the police, asserting that “defunding the police means defunding the police.”

Omar has also called for “dismantling” the Minneapolis Police Department following devastating rioting by Black Lives Matter that resulted in nearly half a billion dollars of property damage.

Ilhan Omar says she wants to “dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department.” Joe Biden says she’s “smart.” He’s too weak to stand up to her!pic.twitter.com/eO3HtVYRei — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 1, 2020

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) claimed in June that defunding the police was “about true reparations.”

Then of course, there’s the hundreds of video clips showing leftists and Biden supporters chanting “Defund The Police” in the streets throughout the summer, even painting the slogan in giant yellow letters in D.C.

Meanwhile, Trump has consistently voiced his support for law enforcement amid the nationwide far-left riots engulfing America, and even released a memo last week directing federal officials to review ways to withhold funding from cities that decide to defund or abolish their police forces.

“My Administration will not allow Federal tax dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless zones,” Trump wrote in the memo.

“To ensure that Federal funds are neither unduly wasted nor spent in a manner that directly violates our Government’s promise to protect life, liberty, and property, it is imperative that the Federal Government review the use of Federal funds by jurisdictions that permit anarchy, violence, and destruction in America’s cities.”

Users on social media quickly picked up on Biden’s lie.

Biden's campaign is one gigantic gaslight: Biden wants to "re-direct" (cut) police funding, so he claims Trump wants to defund the police. Biden is weak on China, so he claims Trump is weak on China. Biden supporters are burning down communities, so he blames Trump supporters. https://t.co/jCa09LmCGg — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) September 8, 2020

When the dementia hits you hard… https://t.co/AgDL6DiQeA — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) September 8, 2020

Biden's new slogan appears to be "I know you are but what am I?" — MikeyB (@BertzMichael) September 8, 2020

I think he forgot his platform. — OfficerNasty (@OfficerMaga) September 8, 2020

.@JoeBiden: "The only person calling to defund the police is Donald Trump … he's pathological." Doesn't Biden know its BLM protesters, not @realDonaldTrump, shouting "Defund The Police?" pic.twitter.com/JVeupXAOzE — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 8, 2020

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/WhiteIsTheFury/posts

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

The Democratic Party’s “Death To America” campaign marches on.

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live!