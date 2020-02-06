Joe Biden Shut Down by Climate Hecklers During New Hampshire Campaign Stop

Presidential candidate Joe Biden was heckled by climate protesters during a campaign event in New Hampshire despite promising them he would “get rid of fossil fuels.”

Biden was talking about Medicare for All but the subject was swiftly changed by the protesters, who began yelling about eliminating fossil fuels.

After falsely suggesting that the protesters were in fact Trump supporters, Biden subsequently responded, “We are going to get rid of fossil fuels.”

“That’s ok. These guys are ok,” Biden said. “They want to do the same thing I want to do. They want to phase out fossil fuels and we’re going to phase out fossil fuels.”

Biden repeatedly tried to return to his talking point, but the hecklers wouldn’t stop.

“Don’t act like the Trumpers, OK?” Biden pleaded. “Alright? Don’t be like Trump. Please. We’re on the same team. Don’t be like Trump. I’ll talk to you afterwards if you’d like to talk, OK?”

A young woman near the front of the crowd then caught Biden’s attention as she directly addressed him.

“That’s why in our administration we wiped out – no more coal plants,” responded Biden, to which the woman mentioned that there was a coal plant in New Hampshire.

“There is one in New Hampshire. We can’t do it all at once,” Biden said. “We’re working on it kid. We’re working on it.”

The former Vice-President then asked the woman to sit down, adding, “I promise you, let’s talk.”

Biden normally tells hecklers to shut up, but in this case he immediately folded to their demands, illustrating once again the power of the climate cult.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!