Joe Biden Snaps When Asked About Hunter Biden Conflict of Interest in Ukraine

Image Credits: screenshot/CNN.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden appeared stunned and angry when asked about his son Hunter Biden’s activity in Ukraine while on the board of Burisma Holdings.

Joe Biden appeared visibly rattled and agitated when asked by reporters on Wednesday whether his role as vice president in charge of Ukraine foreign policy presented a conflict of interest while Hunter sat on the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings.

“It’s not a conflict of interest! There’s been no indication of any conflict of interest, from Ukraine or anywhere else. Period!” Biden snapped.

“I’m not gonna – I’m not gonna respond to that,” Biden continued before wagging his finger at the press.

“Let’s focus on the problem! Focus on this man!” he barked, referring to President Trump. “What he’s doing, that no president has ever done! No president!”

A newly-released joint report by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and Senate Treasury Committee alleges “potentially criminal” activity by Hunter Biden and associates.

Among its findings, it alleges Burisma paid a $7 million bribe to Ukraine officials to shut down an investigation into Hunter Biden, who was getting paid $50,000 a month to sit on its board.

The report also alleges that Hunter paid thousands of dollars to foreign nationals linked to “organized prostitution or human trafficking.”

“These foreign nationals have questionable backgrounds that have been identified as being consistent with a range of criminal activities, including but not limited to organized prostitution and/or human trafficking, money laundering, fraud, and embezzlement,” the report states.

Owen breaks down a possible money laundering scheme connected to Joe Biden and the Ukraine.

