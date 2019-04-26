Joe Biden Tells 8-Year-Old Girl: "You're Getting Old"

Joe Biden produced another creepy moment during a campaign stop in Wilmington, Delaware when he told an eight-year-old girl “you’re getting old”.

“How old are you?” Biden asks the child, to which she responds, “eight”.

“Eight – you’re getting old,” responds Biden.

Biden is notorious for his creepy behavior not just around women, but young girls too.

He is on video numerous times telling children and teenage girls “no guys until you’re 30.”

However, the scandal doesn’t seem to faze the same Democrats who screamed bloody murder over Trump’s “grab ’em by the pussy” comment.

Biden is the clear favorite in the Democratic field and latest polls show he leads President Trump by 8 points in a hypothetical match up.

During the launch of his campaign, Biden also asserted that Trump called neo-nazis “very fine people,” a claim that is demonstrably false.

