Joe Biden Tells Crowd That His Head Was Cut Off

In this latest bizarre video from Biden, he talks about his two brain surgeries for aneurysms that he had back in the ’80s and how he asked his doctor if he would ever be normal.

The newest Godzilla movie uses a plot that is geared towards telling the truth about the globalist agenda.


