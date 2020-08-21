Joe Biden Vows National Mask Mandate if Elected President

Joe Biden vowed to implement a national mask mandate during his Democratic National Convention nomination acceptance speech on Thursday.

“We’ll have a national mandate to wear a mask.” – Joe Biden. It shouldn’t be but those are brave words. — JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) August 21, 2020

“We’ll have a national mandate to wear a mask,” he said.



Alex Jones is joined in-studio by Deanna Lorraine to break down the great mask debate and what the 2020 election will hold.

Biden linked wearing a mask to being patriotic.

Last week, Biden called for mask-wearing while Americans are “outside.”

“Let’s institute a mask mandate nationwide,” he said.

“Every single American should be wearing a mask when they are outside for the next three months at a minimum,” Biden said.

He did not specify any age group that may be exempt.

“Every governor should mandate mandatory mask wearing,” he continued, claiming that such a policy would save 40,000 lives.

Biden said such a rule has nothing to do with rights “but your responsibility as an American.”

