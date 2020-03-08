Joe Biden: 'We Can Not Win This Election – We Can Only Reelect Donald Trump'

Image Credits: Kyle Rivas/Getty Images.

Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden had another amusing slip of the tongue on Saturday.

During a rally at Kiener Plaza in St. Louis, Missouri, Biden stumbled during his speech, saying: “We can not win this election. We can only reelect Donald Trump.”

Well said, Joe!

President Trump caught wind of Biden’s slip-up.

“I agree with Joe!” Trump tweeted.

At the same event, the former vice president also referred to himself as an “Obiden-Bama Democrat.”

Remember, this is the best the Democrats have to face off against Trump in November.

You won’t believe how mentally focused Biden was just 12 yrs ago. A look at Biden then & now clearly shows dementia. And a look at how old this field of candidates is compared to past Presidents?

