Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary, Trump Says "End Of Bloomberg's Joke Campaign"

Image Credits: Ethan Miller/Getty Images.

Biden, who had only earned 15 delegates after the first three states had voted in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, outpaced current front-runner Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders with a projected 60% of the vote to take control of at least 20 of South Carolina’s 54 pledged delegates.

This was the first time in his three presidential runs that he won a state primary or caucus.

Biden was quick to take a victory lap:

Amid a larger than expected African American voter turnout, Biden dominated the initial vote count…

And is forecast to win the primary.

The double-digit win for Biden, along with the likelihood of collecting many or most of the 54 delegates at stake, gives his campaign a much-needed shot in the arm ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries next week.

President Trump was not slow in reacting either:

Does this mean the market will rally on Monday?

