Joe Biden's Primary Victory Odds Slump After #MeToo Controversy

Having previously been the clear frontrunner, Joe Biden’s primary victory odds have slumped following controversy over his inappropriate behavior around women.

Biden has been hit with two new accusations of being overly touchy-feely around women. For years, the former vice president has been known as ‘Creepy Uncle Joe’ because of numerous such incidents that were caught on camera.

The scandal has already impacted Biden’s odds of winning the Democratic primary, with a PredictIt chart showing the VP has now sunk below both Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris.

In addition, UK outlet Oddschecker now has Biden below Sanders and Harris with Beto O’Rourke now level pegging with Biden at 6/1 to win the Democratic candidacy.

We now await polls of Democratic voters, which should also show a significant drop off in support for Biden following this past weekend’s revelations.

Despite the Democrats slamming Trump for his “they let you grab ’em by the pussy” comments, many leftists have rushed to defend Biden.

Whoopi Goldberg said yesterday on The View, “I don’t want Joe to stop” smelling women’s hair and kissing them.

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski also accused Biden’s accuser of being a stooge for Bernie Sanders, asserting that Biden is “extremely affectionate extremely flirtatious in a completely safe way.”

Biden’s spokesman Bill Russo blamed “right wing trolls” from “the dark recesses of the internet” for creating the controversy.

Watch the video below and judge for yourself whether this behavior should disqualify a presidential candidate.

