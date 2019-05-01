Joe Biden's Son Splits From His Brother's Widow

Image Credits: Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images.

Hunter Biden has allegedly split from Hallie Biden — the widow of his late brother, Beau — Page Six has exclusively learned. The breakup comes two years after we first reported that the former in-laws were dating in 2017.

The son of presidential candidate Joe Biden, Hunter found love with Hallie following Beau’s tragic death from brain cancer at age 46 in 2015.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

However, it is believed they have now broken up. When contacted, Hallie told us, “No comment.” A source close to the family said it’s a private matter. It’s unclear why the pair parted ways, but sources further told us that the situation is “amicable.”

Read more


Tom Pappert discusses the candidacy of Creepy Uncle Joe.


Related Articles

Border Patrol Arrests Over 400 Illegals at Once in ‘Largest’ Arrest it’s Ever Made

Border Patrol Arrests Over 400 Illegals at Once in ‘Largest’ Arrest it’s Ever Made

Hot News
Comments
Key Body Camera Footage Missing After Chicago Police Officers Raid Wrong Homes, Point Guns At Children

Key Body Camera Footage Missing After Chicago Police Officers Raid Wrong Homes, Point Guns At Children

Hot News
Comments

Transgender Athlete Smashes Four Women’s Powerlifting Records

Hot News
comments

Whining Journalists Ignore Assange at Privileged Dinner

Hot News
comments

Museum Forced to Adopt ‘Gender Neutral’ Pronouns For Ships After Offended SJWs Vandalize Signs

Hot News
comments

Comments