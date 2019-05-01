Joe Biden's Son Splits From His Brother's Widow

Hunter Biden has allegedly split from Hallie Biden — the widow of his late brother, Beau — Page Six has exclusively learned. The breakup comes two years after we first reported that the former in-laws were dating in 2017.

The son of presidential candidate Joe Biden, Hunter found love with Hallie following Beau’s tragic death from brain cancer at age 46 in 2015.

However, it is believed they have now broken up. When contacted, Hallie told us, “No comment.” A source close to the family said it’s a private matter. It’s unclear why the pair parted ways, but sources further told us that the situation is “amicable.”

