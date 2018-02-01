Joe Kennedy’s SOTU Response Wasn’t Just Bad, It Was Delusional Nonsense

Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-Mass.), a rising star in the Democratic Party, was tapped to respond to President Trump’s first State of the Union (SOTU) Address, an opportunity riddled with perils and potential. The State of the Union response can be a make-or-break opportunity for young, ambitious politicians.

Although State of the Union Addresses are typically too slow-moving for many Americans, they remain one of the most watched political events of the year, and the response to the State of the Union is the minority party’s opportunity to provide an alternative vision for the future of the country.

What we learned in Kennedy’s SOTU response last night is that Democrats don’t appear to have a vision for America — or even a coherent policy proposal to offer. There’s plenty of charisma, sure, but nothing of substance.

