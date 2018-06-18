Joe Manchin Used Taxpayer Funds for Travel from L.A. Fundraiser

Image Credits: Mark Wilson/Getty Images.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) used taxpayer money to pay for travel from a visit to California for a lucrative campaign fundraiser, according to official expenditure reports.

Manchin’s office made a $1,515.65 disbursement for four flights taken by the West Virginia Democrat, disclosed on page B-1429 of the Secretary of the Senate’s report of Senate expenditures from April 1, 2017, to Sep. 30, 2017. The expenditure covered three July flights between Charleston, W. Va., and Washington, D.C., and an Aug. 9 flight from Los Angeles to Pittsburgh.

A review of Manchin’s campaign finance filings indicates the purpose of the trip was an Aug. 9 fundraiser at the Los Angeles headquarters of the Capital Group, a financial services firm. Contribution records sorted by the Washington Free Beacon show the company’s employees contributed $62,100 to Manchin on Aug. 9 and a total of $99,900 to him during the fundraising quarter.

Read more


Related Articles

Trump Suspects FBI and Media Were Colluding To Derail His Campaign

Trump Suspects FBI and Media Were Colluding To Derail His Campaign

U.S. News
Comments
Flashback: Obama HHS Placed Migrant Children Into Custody of Human Traffickers

Flashback: Obama HHS Placed Migrant Children Into Custody of Human Traffickers

U.S. News
Comments

“Burn It Down”: John Cusack Accused of Inciting Violence Over Trump’s Immigration Policy

U.S. News
Comments

FATHER’S DAY: Bill Clinton ‘son’ calls for ‘dad’ to take paternity test

U.S. News
Comments

Associated Press Uses ‘Cages’ to Describe Chain-Link Partitions in Border Patrol Center

U.S. News
Comments

Comments