Joe Rogan on Epstein: ‘Alex Jones called this years ago’

Infowars host Alex Jones was right all along about Jeffrey Epstein, Joe Rogan said Tuesday.

Discussing the billionaire pedophile’s untimely suicide, Rogan acknowledged that while Jones has been “misunderstood” by many, he’s been absolutely on point with his analysis of Epstein pimping out young children to high profile individuals.

“I know Alex so well. I’ve known Alex for like more than 20 years,” Rogan said on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, subscribed to by over 6 million on YouTube. “We’ve been hammered together so many times. That is the most misunderstood guy on the planet. … He needs somebody to go, ‘Alex, slow down. You had a real good point there.’ He even agreed with me. We talked about it. I said, ‘you just need like a rational journalist who’s next to you to, like, study.’ He’s like, ‘You’re right. You’re right. I do need that.’ I go, you need someone who just balances it out. Look, he was right about all this Jeffery Epstein s–. That is a f–ing fact. Alex Jones called this years ago. Years ago.”

News of Epstein’s death, which Rogan attributes to an inside job by powerful individuals intent on keeping him from spilling secrets, has vindicated Jones on this important topic.

“[Alex Jones] was saying that [Epstein and fixers] take a lot of famous people to this island and they have all these young girls that this guy hooks them up with,” Rogan added. “He was talking about this years ago. Now, it is mainstream news. … This is a fact, man. … Some people don’t represent the best aspects of themselves right to people and then other people try and define them.”

In related news, a petition to have Joe Rogan moderate a 2020 presidential debate has reached over 174k signatures.

