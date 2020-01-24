Joe Rogan Smeared as a 'White Nationalist Transphobe' After Bernie Sanders Accepts His Endorsement

Joe Rogan is being smeared by leftists as a right-wing white nationalist transphobe after Bernie Sanders accepted the podcast host’s endorsement.

Yes, really.

Sanders’ campaign tweeted a clip from Rogan’s show saying that he would vote for Bernie in the presidential election if Sanders secures the nomination.

“I think I’ll probably vote for Bernie… He’s been insanely consistent his entire life. He’s basically been saying the same thing, been for the same thing his whole life. And that in and of itself is a very powerful structure to operate from,” said Rogan.

This prompted a wave of condemnation from irate ‘woke’ imbeciles with blue check marks.

“Bernie’s campaign cutting a campaign ad with Joe Rogan fucking sucks,” tweeted former Vox journalist Carlos Maza. “Rogan is an incredibly influential bigot and Democrats should be marginalizing him.”

“Is this okay with you?” asked Jodi Jacobson. “The campaign video lauding the endorsement of a man known to be a misogynist, a racist, a homophobe, a transphobe, a white nationalist? This is okay? I need to know. I am literally crushed by this.”

“Joe Rogan is a transphobic bigot who shills for quackery and cuddles up to dangerous racists,” claimed Mikey Franklin. “Appearing on his show is bad but understandable. Publicising his endorsement is indefensible.”

“Rogan can vote for whomever he wants but I don’t think the Bernie campaign should be touting a transphobic creep who gives a platform to Nazis,” commented Eli Valley.

“Imagine how you feel seeing Sanders embrace a transphobe if you’re trans,” tweeted Vox journalist Aaron Rupar.

Of course, Rogan isn’t a “transphobe” if such a thing exists, he merely says that it’s unfair for biological men to compete against women in sports because they have innate physical advantages. He also said it was wrong for biological male Fallon Fox to beat the hell out of biologically female opponents.

Others noticed how ridiculous it was for leftists to try to disavow an endorsement from one of the most popular people in America.

Isn’t it always hilarious when they eat their own?

Perhaps Rogan should have endorsed Trump. Given that he still maintains a modicum of common sense, Rogan will never be embraced by the extremist forces taking over the Democratic Party.

