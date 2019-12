Joe Rogan redpilled his guest Tony Hinchcliffe about the secrets of Bohemian Grove, the secluded redwood campground retreat in California annually attended by the world’s elite, which Alex Jones first infiltrated and exposed in 2000.

Also check out the bombshell documentary by Alex Jones, Dark Secrets: Inside Bohemian Grove:

Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!