Joe Scarborough Announces He’s Leaving the GOP

Image Credits: Wiki.

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Tuesday announced he is leaving the Republican Party and becoming an Independent.

“I am a Republican, but I’m not going to be a Republican anymore,” he said during an appearance on CBS’s “The Late Show.”

Scarborough is scheduled to appear on Tuesday’s edition of the late night talk show with Mika Brzezinski, his fiancée and “Morning Joe” co-host.

The change in party affiliation comes after Brzezinski and Scarborough have repeatedly clashed with President Trump this year.

