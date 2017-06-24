Joe Scarborough Releases Anti-Trump Music Video: He’s 'Horrified' by America

Here’s an unexpected sentence: Joe Scarborough has released a music video. But as expected, it’s anti-Trump, anti-gun, and anti-America — a propagandist masterpiece, really.

Joined by his fiancée and Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski, Scarborough and his bride-to-be are in a small room watching images flash at high rates on a screen in front of them. Many images are of violence, guns, nuclear explosions, murderers, and protests, but it also features more benign things like infomercials, Confederate flags, Steve Bannon, Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, George W. Bush, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Vladimir Putin, and, of course, Donald Trump.

The song is called “Mystified” and it debuted on Friday. He has posted the song and video of him singing and “rocking out” on the guitar to Facebook.

Lyrics to the synth-pop anthem include:

I – I’ve been looking inside and I’ve been mystified by what I saw

I – I’ve been looking inside and I’ve been horrified by who I saw

The images rely heavily on violence, but also include seemingly harmless things — very American things — like girls shooting guns in bikinis. These things “horrify” the MSNBC host.

At the video’s end, a woman seen throughout is finally mugged and violently killed. As she lies bleeding on the ground, surrounded by spent shell casings, video of President Trump taking the oath of office fades the whole thing to black.

It has to be seen to be believed: