Joe Scarborough Says Epstein's Suicide Is 'Russian' Conspiracy

Joe Scarborough says rich and powerful people are likely thrilled by Jeffrey Epstein’s death by suicide, calling the incident “predictably…Russian.”

Epstein, facing charges of child sex trafficking, hanged himself in his cell at the Manhattan Correctional Center. Officials removed Epstein’s body from the center on Saturday morning.

“A guy who had information that would have destroyed rich and powerful men’s lives ends up dead in his jail cell. How predictably…Russian,” the co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe tweeted, adding to the skeptical reactions to Epstein’s death.

“He reportedly tried to kill himself two weeks ago. And is allowed to finish the job now? Bullshit,” Scarborough said. “Powerful Democratic and Republican figures breathing a huge sigh of relief — as well as a Harvard professor or two.”

