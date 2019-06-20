Jogger Fatally Shot Along Border, Bullet Possibly Came from Mexico

A South Texas man was fatally shot while jogging near a levee along the US-Mexico border.

Investigators believe the bullet that hit 57-year-old Brownsville native Miguel Angel Valdez Hernandez originated from Mexico.

The man was hit in the waist and later died from his injuries.

KRGV reports Hernandez’s body was found by a farmer on Tuesday.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly working with Mexican authorities to figure out who was responsible.

KRGV’s Valerie Gonzalez reported the man jogged in the area near Matamoros, Mexico, twice a week.

Police are looking for a small white truck in connection to the incident. The below image, which appears to be from a nearby Border Patrol surveillance tower, shows the truck on the Mexican side of the border.

The sheriff’s office is advising against going near the area.

This is a developing story…

Follow @AdanSalazarWins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735