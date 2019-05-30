John Cleese Defends Comment Claiming London ‘Isn’t an English City’

John Cleese, who has starred in and written the likes of Fawlty Towers and Monty Python films, has taken to Twitter to defend the comment he made about London not being “an English city anymore.”

Yesterday, John Cleese, 79, sparked a Twitter storm with his controversial opinion about London.

In view of his 5.6 million followers, he wrote: “Some years ago I opined that London was not really an English city any more. “Since then, virtually all my friends from abroad have confirmed my observation. I note also that London was the UK city that voted most strongly to remain in the EU.”

