John Cleese is a racist.

I mean, he lives in the Caribbean surrounded by black people whom he describes as “superb” and “kind”.

But left-wing celebrities who live in the whitest areas of the UK said he was a racist so it must be true, right?

Please share this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLvACUhJQsU

