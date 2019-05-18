John Cusack Met with Democrats in DC and Demanded Trump ‘Be Removed from Office’

Far-left actor John Cusack met with Democrats in Washington, D.C. this week and call for President Donald Trump to be “removed from office.”

The 2012 actor attended Thursday’s “marathon public marathoning” of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 448-page report in the House Rules Committee meeting room.

John Cusack responded to a headline from the Hill noting his calls for the impeachment of Donald Trump.

“I didn’t “call for impeachment” actually as we’ve been doing that for years now – I came to discuss what they are doing to protect us from the assault on democracy from trump crime mob,” the actor said.

Cusack aligned himself with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and his neo-Marxist paradigm of politics as a power struggle between various arbitrarily defined demographic groups. The 52-year-old actor retweets messages invoking “white capitalist patriarchy,” “progressive” politics, and characterizing those opposing abortion as “fascists.”

Read more


The country is in a state of anarchy – given how the term has been used historically – and it’s up to President Trump to use his executive powers vested in him by the constitution to restore law and order without restraint. Joining todays show is Mike Adams discussing the latest news about America’s border crisis. Also, Tommy Robinson is running for parliament in the UK to send a message to the establishment. Dr. Nick Begich delivers his commentary on the struggles legal immigrants have had to face and solutions for the future.


Related Articles

Feminist Says Family Must Be "Abolished" to 'Dismantle Capitalism'

Feminist Says Family Must Be “Abolished” to ‘Dismantle Capitalism’

Hot News
Comments
Verified Twitter Journalist Threatens to Contact Man's Employer Because He Did the 'OK' Hand Sign

Verified Twitter Journalist Threatens to Contact Man’s Employer Because He Did the ‘OK’ Hand Sign

Hot News
Comments

Suspected Child Snatcher Arrested After Brazen, Broad Daylight Kidnap in McDonald’s

Hot News
comments

Boy Who Wrote To Trump Overjoyed After President Writes Back

Hot News
comments

UK Police Force Ridiculed For Confiscating a Spoon

Hot News
comments

Comments