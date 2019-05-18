John Cusack Met with Democrats in DC and Demanded Trump ‘Be Removed from Office’

Far-left actor John Cusack met with Democrats in Washington, D.C. this week and call for President Donald Trump to be “removed from office.”

The 2012 actor attended Thursday’s “marathon public marathoning” of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 448-page report in the House Rules Committee meeting room.

@RepJerryNadler is a good man and 100% serious about protecting congressional power and holding executive branch accountable – these chairman leaders need our to help to keep pressure building — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 17, 2019

John Cusack responded to a headline from the Hill noting his calls for the impeachment of Donald Trump.

“I didn’t “call for impeachment” actually as we’ve been doing that for years now – I came to discuss what they are doing to protect us from the assault on democracy from trump crime mob,” the actor said.

I didn’t “call for impeachment” actually as we’ve been doing that for years now – I came to discuss what they are doing to protect us from the assault on democracy from trump crime mob RT @LostDiva: Cusack calls Trump’s impeachment in Capitol Hill visit https://t.co/HdAvVkbusY — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 16, 2019

Cusack aligned himself with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and his neo-Marxist paradigm of politics as a power struggle between various arbitrarily defined demographic groups. The 52-year-old actor retweets messages invoking “white capitalist patriarchy,” “progressive” politics, and characterizing those opposing abortion as “fascists.”

