Former Ohio governor and 2016 GOP presidential candidate John Kasich will be joining CNN as a senior political commentator.

Just one day after CNBC reported that Kasich signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) and was looking into deals with either CNN or MSNBC, CNN revealed that the potential 2020 presidential candidate was joining their ranks.

Kasich’s first appearance as a commentator on the network will be on “Cuomo Prime Time” on Tuesday night.

