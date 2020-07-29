John Kass Defies Chicago Tribune Cancel Culture: ‘I Will Not Apologize for Writing About Soros’

Columnist John Kass has defied “cancel culture” at the Chicago Tribune after members of the journalists’ union attacked him for criticizing left-wing billionaire George Soros and his backing of “progressive” prosecutors across the country.

Last week, Kass wrote about “an overwhelming sense of lawlessness” in Democrat-run cities, and noted: “[T]hese Democratic cities are also where left-wing billionaire George Soros has spent millions of dollars to help elect liberal social justice warriors as prosecutors. He remakes the justice system in urban America, flying under the radar.”

That statement is entirely accurate.

In 2018, Breitbart News reported that Soros was involved in funding the campaigns of “progressive” district attorneys across the nation. Mainstream media outlets also reported it: the Los Angeles Times noted that Soros was “spending big to help decide who’s your next D.A.,” and that some of the funding was “hidden.”

