John Kelly Boasts He Moved Trump Off 'Solid Concrete Wall Early'

Gen. John Kelly, now former White House chief of staff, takes credit for moving President Donald Trump from the campaign promise of a concrete border wall to something less obtrusive, according to an exclusive exit interview with the L.A. Times.

“To be honest, it’s not a wall,” Gen. Kelly told the Times.

Kelly was originally the secretary for Homeland Security before becoming the White House peace keeper, and he told the Times he had brought the message of what was needed at the southern border to President Trump at the White House, having talked to the “salt-of-the-earth, Joe-Six-Pack folks” from Customs and Border Patrol folks who “actually secure the border.”

