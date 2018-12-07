John Kelly Has No Intention of Resigning - Source

White House chief of staff John Kelly has no intention of resigning in the coming days, despite media reports to the contrary, a knowledgeable source tells The Daily Caller.

Kelly decided to take the day off work as President Donald Trump travels to Kansas City, Missouri, to give a speech on law enforcement, the source told TheDC. The source characterized reports that Kelly will resign in the coming days as “absolutely untrue.”

Kelly’s unwillingness to resign, however, does not mean he will remain in the job for long. A source familiar with the president’s thinking told TheDC that the president wants the chief of staff to depart but is unwilling to fire him, setting the stage for a possibly lengthy stalemate.

