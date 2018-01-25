John Kerry considering presidential run in 2020: report

Former Secretary of State John Kerry is considering a second run for president in 2020 to take on President Trump, according to comments reported by the Israel newspaper Maariv.

According to the report, Kerry told Palestinian officials that he was strongly considering a run in 2020, and hinted that Trump will likely not be in office much longer in strongly-worded conversation Wednesday.

“Hold on and be strong,” Kerry told the interviewer, a close associate of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, adding that he should tell Abbas “that he should stay strong in his spirit and play for time, that he will not break and will not yield to President [Donald] Trump’s demands.”

The former top U.S. diplomat also commented on the ongoing efforts of the Trump administration to negotiate a peace plan between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, and suggested that Abbas present his own peace plan in the wake of the White House’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December.

