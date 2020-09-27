John Legend Threatens To 'Leave Country' If Trump Reelected - After Buying $17.5 Million LA Mansion This Month

Image Credits: Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Gucci.

Singer John Legend (real name John Roger Stephens) says that Americans might “have to start thinking about going somewhere else” if President Trump is reelected.

Legend joins a long tradition of Hollywood liberals who vow to leave the country over President Trump but then don’t.

“At some point, if that project [to destroy democracy] was to be in any way successful, you’d have to think about going somewhere that is a true democracy, that has respect for the rule of law and human rights,” Legend virtue signaled in an interview this week with Cosmopolitan UK.


Shanghai Joe isn’t very happy with the recent Senate report detailing his families involvement in a myriad of conflicts of interest endangering national security, pay to play extortion, and alleged sex trafficking involvement.

“If America chooses to be that place then people will have to start thinking about going somewhere else. It is truly disturbing and concerning,” he added.

“We were born and raised here, all of our families are here. It would be hard to leave. But I don’t know what one’s supposed to do when you have a leader who is trying to destroy democracy,” Legend added.

Legend, 41, performed at the Democratic National Convention and is a huge Biden supporter – while Trump has referred to the performer as “boring,” and referred to his wife Chrissy Teigen as “filthy-mouthed.”

Teigen deleted 60,000 tweets earlier this year after coming under fire for sexualizing children.

That said, Legend’s obvious virtue signal would be slightly more believable if he and Teigen hadn’t just bought a $17.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

