John McAfee Hospitalized After Attack

Founder of McAfee Associates, John McAfee, was reportedly hospitalized after someone “attempted to off” him.

On July 22, his wife Janice McAfee posted on Twitter saying, “My husband is still breathing.”

My husband is still breathing bitches! McAfee remembers. Tell them winter is coming. You left the wolf alive, you sheep will never be safe. — Janice McAfee (@theemrsmcafee) July 22, 2017

He's recuperating from an externally imposed medical issue but he will be in touch soon. — Janice McAfee (@theemrsmcafee) July 23, 2017

Someone attempted to off me. if you consider this petty, then I ask the opportunity to explain the facts of life to you. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 23, 2017

Just days before the alleged attack, McAfee asked internet users to identify a man who appears to have been stalking him.

Need help identifying man over my shoulder pic.twitter.com/zQgBJyFigB — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 20, 2017

In a cryptic message to Infowars reporter David Knight, McAfee said “Belize is attempting to silence me.”

McAfee sent me a cryptic message: "Belize is again attempting to silence me. I will not be silenced"@officialmcafee — David Knight (@libertytarian) July 24, 2017

Whatever took place will likely come to light soon, but for now McAfee says “everything is well” and that he is recovering from an operation.

Hey… everything is well folks. Never leave a wife in charge of Twitter while you're recuperating from an operation. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 24, 2017

McAfee has joined The Alex Jones Show several times over the years.

Below are some of his past appearances.