John McAfee Hospitalized After Attack

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore | Flickr.

Founder of McAfee Associates, John McAfee, was reportedly hospitalized after someone “attempted to off” him.

On July 22, his wife Janice McAfee posted on Twitter saying, “My husband is still breathing.”

Just days before the alleged attack, McAfee asked internet users to identify a man who appears to have been stalking him.

In a cryptic message to Infowars reporter David Knight, McAfee said “Belize is attempting to silence me.”

Whatever took place will likely come to light soon, but for now McAfee says “everything is well” and that he is recovering from an operation.

McAfee has joined The Alex Jones Show several times over the years.

Below are some of his past appearances.


Related Articles

Why Did the Democratic South Become Republican?

Why Did the Democratic South Become Republican?

U.S. News
Comments
FBI Seized Smashed Hard Drives From Wasserman Schultz IT Aide’s Home

FBI Seized Smashed Hard Drives From Wasserman Schultz IT Aide’s Home

U.S. News
Comments

“Powerful”: Huffington Post celebrates transgender “man” with period-stained pants

U.S. News
Comments

VIDEO: Woman Blasts NYC Mayor For Joining Antifa at G20 Protest

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Rand Paul: Yes, Trump Can Pardon Himself

U.S. News
Comments

Comments