John McAfee Reportedly Lands in Hospital after Attack

John McAfee has ended up in hospital after what may have been an attack.

On 22 July, his wife Janice McAfee posted an alarming statement on Twitter, saying that “My husband is still breathing,” without adding much more context to the post.

Following queries, Mrs. McAfee followed up by saying “He’s recuperating from an externally imposed medical issue but he will be in touch soon,” and implied that other people were involved with the comment “They will be f***** up.”

McAfee was meant to attend FreedomFest but was hospitalized before the event.

