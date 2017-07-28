John McCain Casts Legacy Vote Against American People – Votes To Continue ObamaCare

At 1:45am on July 28th 2017, Republican Senator John McCain together with Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins voted against the ObamaCare repeal in the Senate; ensuring the failing ObamaCare health care takeover and economic drag continues.

This should not come as a surprise. McCain has a legacy of voting against the American people to the benefit of his corrupt legislative corporate handlers. Yet, the vote was still blood-boiling in ramification and consequence.

Additionally, it should be noted for an accurate record that Nevada Republican Senator Dean Heller delayed his own roll call vote, skipped his name when called, until he was able to see that McCain cast the vote against America.

When Heller was safe – as in: able to hide his malicious intent and vote “aye” at the conclusion of the roll- he gave the appearance of support. A very typical albeit Machiavellian maneuver, customarily subtle and historically utilized by Senator Ted Cruz with few paying attention.

Senator McCain’s vote holds much larger ramifications than just the continuance of ObamaCare. Inherent within the retention is a reality that any tax reform, tax cuts to benefit the middle-class, will also necessarily be diminished.

The expansion of Medicaid within ObamaCare has, by intention and design, blown a massive hole in the federal budget.

When tax reform legislation is now proposed the CBO scoring will have to factor in a large projected need for additional tax revenue. This reality essentially dooms the middle-class tax proposal of the White House unless adjustments are made.

When considering the cost of ObamaCare and expanded Medicaid expenditures, it is now likely the middle-class tax-paying workers will not only have the cost of skyrocketing health insurance premiums locked in, but they will now need to contribute more of their tax dollars to subsidize Medicaid.

Yes, this is a double-whammy impact; and yes, it was done by design. The original goal of ObamaCare was always to facilitate a collapse in the system creating single-payer as the default setting for any possible financial exit.

The vote cast by Senator John McCain carries much more than just more inflicted pain upon the middle class and health care insurance costs, it now -once again- clouds any hope for tax relief upon the forgotten American workers. It is a sad reality that there are few voices beyond President Trump looking out for the forgotten American middle-class.

However, all of that bad news established – the collapse of the healthcare insurance reform effort does open a door in tax policy. If I could capture Mick Mulvaney’s ear I would immediately suggest to him that the White House might consider shifting part of their focus of the income tax reform effort.

3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

I would suggest that immediately President Trump and the White House tax policy team add in the removal of state income tax deductions from federal income tax filings to their planned reform.

The Trump administration is currently proposing to remove deductions on high income earners in an effort to lower rates, and yet broaden the tax base, by removal of deductions often exclusively used by high income filers.

I would strongly suggest they adjust and expand the federal tax reform proposal to include removing any deduction for local and state income taxes.

Almost immediately the liberal states, New York, Illinois and California as examples, will go bananas at such a tax proposal. However, ObamaCare’s need for revenue now gives the opportunity for such deductions to be called into question.

If retaining ObamaCare needs that revenue, then I would propose getting it from liberal states -with greatest advocacy of ObamaCare- via removal of this federal income tax deduction.

The current tax deduction laws allow and enable states with high income taxes to advance overly aggressive taxation by deducting that taxation from federal income tax liability. If the American middle-class is going to suffer under the retention of ObamaCare’s endless revenue need, then let everyone suffer under the same equity.

Hold firm to this tax reform proposal as a stick to bring Democrats back to the table and reconsider the failing economics of ObamaCare. And do not flinch. We are obviously going up against the UniParty and extreme measures are now called for.

Lastly, here’s video of Mitch McConnell conceding defeat to John McCain and his crew of like-minded Democrat brethren. Always remember the Republican leadership don’t fear losing the next election to the other side of the UniParty. Regardless of what color flag is atop the spire the indulgences of the swamp are almost identical; nothing changes and the seats of power are still controlled by the same group and their financiers.

What both sides of the UniParty fear is losing an election to uncontrollable actual outsiders who possess differing priorities and ideas that are counter to the best interests of the swamp.

Sear this into the psychological vault of cold anger.