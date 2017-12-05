John Oliver confronts Dustin Hoffman over sexual harassment in testy exchange

“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver got into a tense exchange Monday with actor Dustin Hoffman over allegations that the actor groped a 17-year-old intern on the set of a 1985 television movie.

Speaking on a panel at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, the two battled over an accusation that surfaced last month that Hoffman groped and inappropriately touched Anna Graham Hunter when she was an intern on Hoffman’s 1985 film “Death of a Salesman,” according to The Washington Post.

“This is something we’re going to have to talk about because … it’s hanging in the air,” Oliver began, alluding to Hunter’s accusation.

“It’s hanging in the air?” Hoffman shot back. “From a few things you’ve read you’ve made an incredible assumption about me.”

