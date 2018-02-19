John Oliver Rips Trump: 'This is a country of people embarrassed by him'

Late-night host John Oliver called for Americans to remember that President Trump does not represent America.

“As an immigrant who has fallen in love with this country, for what it’s worth, please allow me to speak to the rest of the world in America’s defense,” Oliver said.

“Donald Trump does not represent America — well, to be completely honest, he does reflect it a bit. But the point is America is not one thing; it’s a beautiful mess of contradictions where good and bad are mixed together.”

He said that sometimes, what is great and terrible about America is “just impossible to separate.”

