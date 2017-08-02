John Podesta: 'I lose sleep every night' over Hillary loss

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s former campaign chairman, said he loses sleep “every night” over President Trump’s Electoral College victory.

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota invited Mr. Podesta onto “New Day” on Tuesday to discuss the U.S. political landscape and the president’s rhetorical jabs at Mrs. Clinton. The lobbyist called Mr. Trump’s behavior “unprecedented” before admitting the election’s lasting effect on his psyche.

“You never saw that behavior from any other president who’s talking about the person they beat,” Mr. Podesta said. “I think it really just bugs the hell out of him that she got 3 million more votes than he did, and he keeps coming back to that. Obviously we bear the burden of having lost the Electoral College, so I lose sleep about that every night.”

