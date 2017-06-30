John Podesta Blames Infowars for his Alleged Russian Ties

Former Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta claimed Infowars was behind rumors linking him to a Russian-backed company he reportedly owned shares in.

During a lively debate with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo Thursday, the former Bill Clinton chief of staff took offense to repeated questioning about his alleged investments in a company tied to Russia.



Scroll to 4:30 for comment.

“The fact that you’re picking through my emails that were stolen by the Russians and released by Wikileaks, and creating a story which is not true is something we had to deal with throughout…” Podesta said, arguing he didn’t receive any shares before divesting from the company.

“That’s not true John,” Bartiromo shot back. “We know that you owned 75,000 shares, you were on the board of Joule.”

“It’s not a Russian company,” Podesta claimed.

“It’s backed by the Kremlin,” Bartiromo told him.

“I was on the board of an American company that did business here and only here,” Podesta said, adding, “The Russian company had a small investment in that company.”

Bartiromo continued, “Well it’s widely reported that it’s backed by the Kremlin – and they gave you 75,000 shares you had to disclose when you went into the Obama administration.”

“You can keep saying they gave me stock but they didn’t,” a fed up Podesta states.

“I’m just following all the widely reported information here John,” Bartiromo tells him.

“Maria, maybe you’re looking at widely reported information from Infowars,” the former campaign manager stated.

“No I’m not; this is Politico, this is the New York Times, this is the Wall Street Journal,” Bartiromo argued, adding that Hillary Clinton’s $100 million uranium deal with Russia also flew under the radar.

Infowars was in fact reporting assertions made by the author of the book Clinton Cash, Peter Schweizer, who claimed Podesta could have violated federal laws by failing to disclose his investments.

In an interview with Fox & Friends, Schweizer outlined his research into Podesta and his investments.

Via PJMedia.com: