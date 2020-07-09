John Solomon: Indictments Imminent In 'Obamagate' Probe

Investigative reporter John Solomon says there’s a “lot of activity” in U.S. Attorney John Durham’s criminal investigation of the Obama administration’s probe of now-debunked claims of Trump-Russia collusion during the 2016 election.

“My sources tell me there’s a lot of activity. I’m seeing, personally, activity behind the scenes [showing] the Department of Justice is trying to bring those first indictments,” Solomon said in an interview with the Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs reported by the Washington Examiner.

“And I would look for a time around Labor Day to see the first sort of action by the Justice Department.”

Solomon said he’s seeing “action consistent with building prosecutions and preparing for criminal plea bargains.”

“Until they bring it before the grand jury you never know if it’s going to happen. I’m seeing activity consistent with that.”

Read More

Our 4th of July Super Sale has been extended! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!