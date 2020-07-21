John Solomon & Seamus Bruner: Vice President Joe Biden Helped Sweep Russian Spy Ring Under the Rug

The following is an exclusive excerpt from investigative journalists John Solomon and Seamus Bruner’s new book, Fallout: Nuclear Bribes, Russian Spies, and the Washington Lies that Enriched the Clinton and Biden Dynasties.

Obama’s advisors were divided. On one side were CIA Director Leon Panetta and FBI Director Robert Mueller.

Panetta wanted to rescue their informant, a Russian asset who had exposed the domestic spy ring, and Mueller wanted to arrest the Russian sleeper agents.

On the other side were the White House and the State Department, who wanted to keep the whole thing quiet.

Vice President Joe Biden, National Security Advisor Tom Donilon, and the “diplomatic players” agreed with the president.

