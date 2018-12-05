John Stossel On Censorship: Google & Facebook Cross ‘The Creepy Line’ Daily

John Stossel has recently said that Google and Facebook aren’t just guilty of censorship, but they cross “the creepy line” of suppression of speech daily. Both companies have an obvious agenda, and they have proven that they will silence those who dissent.

“It is a company that has an agenda,” the writer of “The Creepy Line,” Peter Schweizer, says in Stossel’s latest video. Google executives do give much more money to Democrats than Republicans. Eric Schmidt even advised Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, according to a Fox News op-ed by Stossel on censorship.

“Their ability to manipulate the algorithm is something that they’ve demonstrated,” says Schweizer, and last election Google put positive stories about Hillary Clinton higher in Google searches.

Hillary Clinton may have lost by a substantially larger margin had Google not manipulated the search results in her favor. Even trending negative searches about the corrupt democrat were suppressed. According to an exclusive by Breitbart, the conclusions are based on 16 months of experiments conducted with a total of 1,800 people from all 50 U.S. states. Participants in the study came from diverse ideological backgrounds, including liberal, conservative, and moderate. In order to control prior biases, participants were asked to judge political candidates that they were unfamiliar with. The research showed that the manipulation of results pages in search engines can shift the voting preferences of undecideds by anywhere between 20 and 80 percent, depending on the demographic –meaning Google was attempting to rig the 2016 election for Hillary Clinton. -SHTFPlan

Both Google and Facebook have attempted to claim they are unbiased, yet their actions continue to show otherwise. “But they’re not using unbiased algorithms to do things like search for unacceptable content,” says psychologist Jordan Peterson in the documentary. “They’re built specifically to filter out whatever’s bad.” And “whatever’s bad” is anything that goes against the liberal agenda of a complete totalitarian and authoritarian regime where the government controls every aspect of every human beings life.

Mark Zuckerberg even testified that Facebook actively filters out “hate speech, terrorist content, nudity, anything that makes people feel unsafe.” And feelings, as anyone with two functioning brain cells to rub together knows, are highly subjective and wholly biased.

My TV channel, “Stossel TV,” will survive if YouTube won’t let young people watch some of my videos, but it’s a big setback. My purpose in making the videos is to reach kids, to educate them about the benefits of free markets. It’s why I started StosselInTheClassroom.org, a nonprofit that provides videos, plus teachers’ guides, free to teachers. If Google and Facebook decide adults should be “protected” from seeing those videos, too, then “Stossel TV” will go dark –John Stossel via Fox News

“Whatever the assumptions are that Google operates under are going to be the filters that determine how the world is simplified and presented,” said Peterson in the video. But what can be done? Market competition. The government should do nothing.

But “The Creepy Line” makes a compelling case that a small number of people at a few Silicon Valley companies have tremendous power to do creepy things.