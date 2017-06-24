Johnny Depp APOLOGIZES for Trump assassination joke

Johnny Depp has apologized for comments he made on Thursday at a British music festival which seemed to call for the assassination of President Trump.

‘I apologize for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump,’ Depp told People.

‘It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone.’

His apology came a few hours after the White House lashed out at the actor’s comments.

‘President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and it’s sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead,’ a White House official said on Friday.

‘I hope that some of Mr. Depp’s colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a Democrat elected official.’

Sean Spicer also spoke about Depp’s comment at the White House press briefing on Friday, along with the Public Theater’s recently closed version of ‘Julius Caesar’ which included the assassination of President Trump.

