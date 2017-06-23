Johnny Depp is Another Washed Up Celebrity Trying to Virtue Signal His Way Out of Irrelevancy

Johnny Depp’s “joke” about assassinating Donald Trump represents yet another lame attempt by a washed-up celebrity to virtue-signal their way out of onrushing obscurity.

“When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” Depp asked a crowd at the Glastonbury festival in England. “I want to clarify: I’m not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it’s been awhile, and maybe it’s time.”

Depp is the 16th celebrity in recent months to have envisaged physical harm amongst Donald Trump. His comments were made just over a week after a crazed left-wing terrorist tried to massacre Republican lawmakers in Alexandria.

Johnny Depp: "When was the last time an

actor assassinated a President?" Probably around the same time you were last in a good film. pic.twitter.com/z8ZUdfLMkX — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June

23, 2017

Perhaps the most disturbing aspect of the spectacle was the fact that the (almost exclusively left-wing) audience cheered and applauded.

Conservatives have been debating whether or not to call for a boycott of Johnny Depp’s movies, but it appears anyone other than children and their bored parents have been avoiding them for the last 10 years anyway.

His latest blockbuster, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, was a ratings flop, achieving just 29% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Although his violent rhetoric is a reflection of how the left is forced to resort to hysteria because it has no rational arguments, Johnny Depp assassinating Trump is about as likely as the actor sobering up and becoming vaguely relevant again beyond lame Pirate films for kids.

Not very.

Depp appears to not understand that if he wants to be like John Wilkes Booth, he will have to attract people to come to the theatre in the first place, something he’s struggled with recently.

The actor’s assassination “joke” is yet another lame attempt by a celebrity to virtue signal his way back in to the hearts of the masses after a damaging divorce accompanied by allegations of domestic abuse.

Most of the celebs who have made threats against Trump – people like Madonna and Robert DeNiro, haven’t produced anything of artistic interest for decades and are forced to desperately clamor for attention by spouting irresponsible violent drivel.

If you want to know who has privilege in a society, ask for whom it is and isn’t socially acceptable to express anger.

The left expresses its rage relentlessly and with total abandon. Virtually every time the media gives them a free pass. But as soon as anyone on the right does something similar, there’s endless hand-wringing about “tone” and sinister “hate speech” darkening the political discourse of the nation.

“Not all anger is created equal. Some anger is privileged rage,” writes Daniel Greenfield.

“Good anger gets you a gig as a CNN commentator. Bad anger gets you hounded out of your job. Good anger isn’t described as anger at all. Instead it’s linguistically whitewashed as “passionate” or “courageous”. Bad anger however is “worrying” or “dangerous”. Angry left-wing protesters “call out”, angry right-wing protesters “threaten”. Good anger is left-wing. Bad anger is right-wing.”

Earlier this week it emerged that Depp, despite facing financial ruin, refused to give up his private jet because flying commercial would be “a f**king nightmare of monumental proportions,” proving how out of touch he is with ordinary Americans.

The White House responded to the news by decrying political violence.

“President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and it’s sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead, a White House official told ABC News.

“I hope that some of Mr. Depp’s colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a Democrat elected official,” he added.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.