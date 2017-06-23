Johnny Depp: 'When Was The Last Time An Actor Assassinated a President?'

During a Q&A session at the Glastonbury Festival in England on Thursday, actor Johnny Depp suggested he wants to assassinate the democratically elected President of the United States.

“Can we bring Trump here?” Depp asked the crowd, who responded with loud boos. “No, no, no, you’ve misunderstood completely.

“I think Trump needs help,” he said. “There are a lot of dark places he could go.”

“I’m not insinuating anything – by the way, this will be in the press and it will be horrible – but when was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” Depp said.

The crowd erupted into cheers.

“Now, I want to clarify, I’m not an actor – I lie for a living,” he said.

Evidently, saying you want to assassinate the President of the United States is now a good way to get press for your sh**ty movies.

Depp’s comments came just eight days after a Bernie Sanders supporter attempted to massacre a group of Republican congressmen while they were playing baseball at a park in Alexandria.

The Washington Free Beacon reported Thursday that 30 Republican congressmen have been attacked or threatened since May.