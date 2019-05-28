Johnson & Johnson, Oklahoma Face Off In Landmark Opioid Trial

Image Credits: Alexander Pohl/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson is set to face trial in a multibillion-dollar lawsuit by the state of Oklahoma aimed at pinning the blame for the opioid epidemic on its painkiller marketing.

Lawyers for the state and J&J are scheduled to appear on Tuesday in a state court in Norman, Oklahoma, to deliver their opening statements at the start of the first trial to result from more than 2,000 similar lawsuits against opioid manufacturers nationally.

Towfiqu Photography / Getty images

The lawsuits by state and local governments seek to hold the J&J and other companies responsible for a drug abuse epidemic that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says led to a record 47,600 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2017.

Read more


A Canadian court has tried to stop Alex Jones from focusing on a trans child case which has quickly turned into a free speech battle.


Related Articles

Dem Candidate Eric Swalwell All But Apologizes For Being White

Dem Candidate Eric Swalwell All But Apologizes For Being White

U.S. News
Comments
Trump To Win In 2020 According To 'Remarkably' Good Models

Trump To Win In 2020 According To ‘Remarkably’ Good Models

U.S. News
Comments

American Soil Is Being Globalized: Nearly 30 Million Acres Of U.S. Farmland Is Now Owned By Foreigners

U.S. News
comments

Joe Biden M.I.A. on Memorial Day

U.S. News
comments

ICE Catches 31 Criminal Aliens in New York

U.S. News
comments

Comments