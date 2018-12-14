Johnson & Johnson Reportedly Knew for Decades about Asbestos in Baby Powder

Johnson & Johnson knew for decades that its baby powder contained asbestos, Reuters said in a report that drove the company’s shares down nearly 11 percent Friday.

Reuters based its report on a review of documents and deposition and trial testimony. It said the review showed that from 1971 to the early 2000s, J&J executives, mine managers, doctors and lawyers were aware the company’s raw talc and finished powders sometimes tested positive for small amounts of asbestos. Those involved discussed the problem but they did not disclose it to regulators or the public, Reuters’ examination found.

By late morning Friday, J&J stock was down 10.8 percent, on pace for its worst day in more than a decade, when its shares closed down 15.85 on July 19, 2002.

