Join the Anti-Socialist Social Club

Kaitlin Bennett talks to a young conservative about why socialism is a plague on our society.


Related Articles

Ann Coulter: Move Epstein to a Super Max Prison Before He is 'Suicided'

Ann Coulter: Move Epstein to a Super Max Prison Before He is ‘Suicided’

U.S. News
Comments
Report: Witnesses Told to "Keep Quiet" About Suicide of FBI Agent on Dancefloor of Austin Nightclub

Report: Witnesses Told to “Keep Quiet” About Suicide of FBI Agent on Dancefloor of Austin Nightclub

U.S. News
Comments

#ClintonBodyCount Trends on Twitter, Dems Blame Russians

U.S. News
comments

Resurfaced Interview Features Ilhan Omar Urging Americans to be “Fearful of White Men”

U.S. News
comments

Bill Maher Tells Democrats “Go Home Guys” Following Disastrous Mueller Testimony

U.S. News
comments

Comments