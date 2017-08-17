Joint statement from George Bush senior and jr. says exactly what Trump said

Former Presidents George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush called on Americans to reject “hatred in all forms,” in a joint statement.

The former presidents released the rare joint statement Wednesday in response to the deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend.

Former Presidents H.W. and W. Bush release a statement denouncing racism following the Charlottesville violence https://t.co/CnmxU0A8De pic.twitter.com/6Q2x6YkwwS — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 16, 2017

“America must always reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism, and hatred in all forms,” the father and son said in the combined statement from each of their offices.

“As we pray for Charlottesville, we are reminded of the fundamental truths recorded by that city’s most prominent citizen in the Declaration of Independence: we are all created equal and endowed by our Creator with unalienable rights,” they said, referring to Thomas Jefferson. “We know these truths to be everlasting because we have seen the decency and greatness of our country.”

Pretty much what @POTUS has said. — Janet Thompson (@jweber_janet) August 16, 2017

Denouncing all forms of hate, exactly as Trump did. Is the left going to lose its collective mind over this statement? — Ramblin' Man (@RamblinManNC) August 16, 2017

Though there was never a mention of President Trump, the statement came a day after Trump placed blame on “both sides” for the violent rally Saturday that left three dead, including Heather Heyer who was killed when a white nationalist allegedly drove his car into the crowd of protesters.

While Trump has come under fire for his remarks about the event, which critics complained did not specifically condemn the white supremacists at the “Unite The Right” rally, his comments have consistently denounced the violence and its perpetrators.

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017



https://twitter.com/ScienceHoffman/status/897856132877647875

But the liberal narrative will not likely acknowledge the similarities between Trump’s words and the statement from the former presidents.

Twitter users spoke up in response to the Bush statement, shining a spotlight on the obvious.

Almost looks like a copy of trumps remarks but you do you — The Goose (@thegoosebro) August 16, 2017



https://twitter.com/joyreaper/status/897862095366111232

Pretty sure that's what Trump said too. ALL hate must end. Satan is loving the state of the USA right now. Wake up, both extremes=evil. — Bonnie Bury (@bonniebury) August 16, 2017

Weird. "Neo nazis", "KKK", "White Supremacists" not directly mentioned but I think that people are going to be fine with these remarks — The Goose (@thegoosebro) August 16, 2017

Same basic message that @POTUS put out in his first comments of the catastrophe of Charlottesville! — tim ahearn (@AhearnTim) August 16, 2017

That's what our current President also did. But no one hears him they just want to spin lies — RC (@regicu7_rc) August 16, 2017

That's exactly what Trump said! — denise (@java899) August 16, 2017