Joint statement from George Bush senior and jr. says exactly what Trump said
Share8
+11
Pin
Email
Shares 9

Former Presidents George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush called on Americans to reject “hatred in all forms,” in a joint statement.

The former presidents released the rare joint statement Wednesday in response to the deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend.

“America must always reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism, and hatred in all forms,” the father and son said in the combined statement from each of their offices.

“As we pray for Charlottesville, we are reminded of the fundamental truths recorded by that city’s most prominent citizen in the Declaration of Independence: we are all created equal and endowed by our Creator with unalienable rights,” they said, referring to Thomas Jefferson. “We know these truths to be everlasting because we have seen the decency and greatness of our country.”

Though there was never a mention of President Trump, the statement came a day after Trump placed blame on “both sides” for the violent rally Saturday that left three dead, including Heather Heyer who was killed when a white nationalist allegedly drove his car into the crowd of protesters.

While Trump has come under fire for his remarks about the event, which critics complained did not specifically condemn the white supremacists at the “Unite The Right” rally, his comments have consistently denounced the violence and its perpetrators.

‘Enough Juan, enough!’ Jesse Watters temporarily shuts down The Five’s royal King of Condescension


https://twitter.com/ScienceHoffman/status/897856132877647875

But the liberal narrative will not likely acknowledge the similarities between Trump’s words and the statement from the former presidents.

Twitter users spoke up in response to the Bush statement, shining a spotlight on the obvious.

Wake up right! Receive our free morning news blast HERE


https://twitter.com/joyreaper/status/897862095366111232

Share8
+11
Pin
Email
Shares 9

Related Articles

Why Was This 'Crowd Hire' Company Recruiting $25 An Hour 'Political Activists' In Charlotte Last Week?

Why Was This ‘Crowd Hire’ Company Recruiting $25 An Hour ‘Political Activists’ In Charlotte Last Week?

U.S. News
Comments
Steve Bannon 'can't get enough' of the 'race-identity politics' of the Left

Steve Bannon ‘can’t get enough’ of the ‘race-identity politics’ of the Left

U.S. News
Comments

Ending ‘White Supremacy’ Requires Erasure of Washington and Jefferson, Says Antifa Supporter

U.S. News
Comments

Fox’s Shep Smith: We couldn’t find a Republican willing to come on and defend Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Threats Force Hollywood Cemetery to Remove Confederate Memorial

U.S. News
Comments

Comments