Joker Star Calls Out Hollywood Hypocrites' Fake Environmentalism

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix took to the Golden Globes stage Sunday to tell Hollywood’s elite that they cannot lecture the world about saving the environment while taking private jets to award shows.

Phoenix won the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama, and used the platform to call out Hollywood hypocrites.

“It’s really nice that so many people have come up and sent their well wishes to Australia,” Phoenix began, referring to the reaction to horrific wildfires currently ravaging the continent.

“But we have to do more than that. It’s such a beautiful gesture. I’ve not always been a virtuous man … I hope together we can be unified and make some changes.” the actor added.

“It’s great to vote, but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives and I hope that we can do that,” Phoenix continued.

“We don’t have to take private jets from Palm Springs to the awards, please. I’ll try to do better and I hope you will too.” he asserted, tongue firmly in cheek.

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama goes to Joaquin Phoenix for "Joker". #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/QCEAo33CYd — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

Phoenix’s comments came after host Ricky Gervais joked that the A-listers in attendance ‘had to make your own way here in your own plane didn’t you?’ since Jeffrey Epstein was no longer around.

“Shut up, I know he’s your friend but I don’t care,” Gervais told the rich and overprivileged crowd.

One prime candidate for Phoenix’s ire is surely Leonardo DiCaprio, who has repeatedly used award show platforms to lecture tens of millions of viewers about global warming, despite routinely using a CO2 belching private jet to travel between L.A. and New York.

DiCaprio even once took a round trip of 8,000 miles on a private jet from Cannes to New York and back again to collect an award from a clean-water advocacy group.

After flying on another private jet to attend the soccer World Cup in Brazil in 2014, DiCaprio stayed on a 470-foot yacht owned by oil billionaire Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The yacht uses fuel equal to 83 American household’s annual worth of CO2 emissions.

DiCaprio represents everything that’s wrong with today’s virtue signaling Hollywood elite.

They lecture ordinary Americans about their lifestyle to earn entertainment industry brownie points, while living extravagant, luxury, carbon-spewing lifestyles themselves.

The Golden Globes also saw the rabidly anti-gun Hollywood completely surrounded by a squadron of armed security, including barricades, bomb-sniffing dogs, LAPD officers, and multiple security checkpoints

The New York Daily News quoted Beverly Hill Police Department Capt. Michael Hill as saying, “We have a robust security plan that includes assistance from our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners. Additionally, we will be using the most contemporary technologies in an attempt to ensure the ceremony is held without incident.”