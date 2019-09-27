Jon Voight Says Dems Waging 'War on Truth': ‘Stand Strong with President Trump’ Against Impeachment

Hollywood actor Jon Voight had some words of encouragement for Trump supporters feeling down about the mainstream media’s incessant impeachment talk: “Stand now with Trump.”

On Thursday, the Deliverance actor released a video calling on Americans to seek the Truth and ignore the Dems’ “evil words trying for impeachment.”

Watch his video, transcribed below.

War – this is war against truths. This is a war against the highest noble man who has defended our country and made us safe and great again.

Let me stand with our president – let us all stand with our President Trump – in the time of such evil words trying for impeachment.

This is a crime – that the left are trying to force. This is a disgrace by such ignorant followers that have no truth of what truly has been brought back to our country. We have gained greatness, we have gained jobs, we have gained more than any president has promised.

This radical left are destructive. Their codes, of what is supposed to be, are corrupt with lies, deceit and anger. And, we ask why.

We ask how: how can a human being have such anger toward the greatness of our country’s glory?

I’ll tell you why. Because, for so long, their anger has been growing, and with such deep pain, with no open heart of loving and seeing the truth.

The truth of what truly matters is the productivity of what was promised and what we, the people of the United States were promised – and have received.

And, what does the radical left do for such greatness? They want to destroy it. They want civilization to be run like a corrupt ring.

I say: stand now with Trump. Let truth prevail. And, may God show all the truth: that we are truly a nation stronger because of our president.

The left are afraid. Their power is lessening with every deal that is accomplished by Donald Trump.

In the name of God, and his power for this nation, let us stay strong – and without such evil among us.

God bless.