Jonathan Turley: 'They Even Threatened My Dog' For Defending Trump at Impeachment Hearings

Law professor Jonathan Turley revealed that even his dog was violently threatened after he testified in favor of President Trump during the impeachment hearings.

Turley already spoke about death threats he received following his testimony last week, but went further in an interview with CBS anchor Norah O’Donnell.

“I know you received a lot of threats after what you did last week,” O’Donnell told the George Washington University law professor.

“And my wife and dog,” Turley responded.

“To be fair, you did talk about them during your testimony. You did bring up your wife and dog,” O’Donnell said.

“Who would shoot a Goldendoodle?” Turley asked in response. “Maybe a Shih Tzu, but not a Goldendoodle. I don’t understand where the anger comes from. Although as an academic, the thought that you could talk about James Madison and that would be fighting words is something I haven’t seen outside of a law school.”

The violent anger directed towards Turley came as a result of him challenging the impeachment process and arguing that there was not enough evidence to impeach President Trump.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————