Jordan Peterson To Bill Maher Panel: ‘You Need To Have Respect’ For Trump Voters

During the “Overtime” segment on Real Time, the panel had a lengthy discussion about the political divisions in the country.

In reaction to Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti dishing about his case against President Trump, professor and author Jordan B. Peterson kicked off the conversation by asking what would happen to the millions of people that support the president if the opposition got their way and had him impeached.

“It looks to me, from an outsider’s perspective, your country is polarizing in a way that’s not good and that, you know, people are going after Trump and I understand that,” Peterson elaborated, “but there’s all these people that elected him and identify with him and they’re not taking this well…”

“You might not think they’re very bright and all of that… but you know, you need to have respect for the rest of your citizens and if your country is going to pull itself apart and as you really see this happening from an outsider’s perspective.”

Read more